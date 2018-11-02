Saga Communications +3.4% after growing revenue, EPS

Saga Communications (NYSEMKT:SGA) is up 3.4% after its Q3 results showed gains in revenue and free cash flow along with higher EPS, affected in part by station transfers in South Carolina.

Operating income fell 3.4% to $5.3M, but EPS from continuing operations jumped to $0.62 from a year-ago $0.50.

Revenues grew 4.6%; on a same-station basis, it was flat, and operating income fell by $200K.

Free cash flow from continuing operations was $5.2M, up from a year-ago $4M.

Cash on hand as of quarter's end was $48.8M, and it was up to $50.5M on Oct. 31; long-term debt was $20M.

