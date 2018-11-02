Bumble drops its $400M Match Group suit

Bumble drops its $400M suit against Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) alleging the company fraudulently obtained trade secrets during acquisition talks.

But TechCrunch sources say Bumble only dropped its federal suit to refile at the state level. Match Group wants things to stay at the federal level, where its suit against Bumble for IP theft is playing out.

Match Group’s response: “We’re not opposing their request to dismiss their own claims, but we’re seeking declaratory judgments that will force these issues to be litigated in the right forums. “

Match Group shares closed today down 2 % to $52.15.

