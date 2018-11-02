Tribune Publishing gets bids from Donerail, AIM, McClatchy

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) has received formal takeover bids from Donerail Group, AIM Media and McClatchy (NYSEMKT:MNI) and is expected to meet early next week to consider them, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The company -- the former Tronc, which was formerly also Tribune Publishing -- has been on the block for months, and sold the Times and San Diego Union-Tribune earlier this year. It still holds the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, Baltimore Sun and Hartfourd Courant.

McClatchy is reportedly offering some stock, which could ease a perceived gap with Donerail Group in delivering the $19-$20/share that Tribune's top shareholder, former Chairman Michael Ferro, wants in the deal. TPCO closed at $15.42 today.

McClatchy shares declined 7.1% today.

