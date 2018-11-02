Tesla outlines cell production expansion

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans to source cell production locally, "most likely from several companies," including Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFF) (OTCPK:PCRFY), Elon Musk tweet.

Battery modules and packs will be made at China Gigafactory.

Tesla - 0.3% in after-hours trading.

"Recently asked service team to expand locations to all population regions (not just major metros) in North America, Eastern Europe, China & Japan by end of next year:" Musk tweets.

And perhaps "partial presence" in India, Africa, and South America end of next year, expanding further in 2020, he says.

Previously: Model 3 production said to slow this week (Nov. 2)