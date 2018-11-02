GoPro slogs through worst day, down 24%

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) slid 24% today, its worst day in a few years as a public company, following a disappointment with its third-quarter gross margins in spite of a beat on revenues.

That's followed by decidedly different takes on the numbers from analysts. Morgan Stanley says the company needs a "heroic finish" to the year, writing that Q4 and Q1 estimates are still at risk and the "stock is vulnerable without accelerated improvements to finish the year." The firm expects margins to recover next year, but is Underweight with a $5 price target vs. today's close of $5.44. (h/t Bloomberg)

On the opposite take is Oppenheimer, rating shares an Outperform with a $9 target (now implying 65% upside). Analyst Andrew Uerkwitz says the results show management has "learned from past mistakes" and is now focused on execution and keeping inventory/channel in check. Management should be "proactive" with holiday promotions, he says.

At the end of September, Citi, Oppenheimer and UBS boosted their ratings to Outperform, while Wedbush and analyst Michael Pachter set a price target of $7 with a Hold rating.