Piper frets supply risks for AMAG's Makena

Piper Jaffray is warning about potential downside after reviewing AMAG Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AMAG) 10-Q filing from this morning.

The firm had trimmed estimates before; now it suggests estimates on Makena -- the treatment to reduce risk of spontaneous preterm births -- may need to be lowered further based on what it sees as a material disclosure about availability of the 5 mL multi-dose.

Supply issues may not be limited to the 1 mL size, Piper says, after finding copy about AMAG expecting the 5 mL vial to be out of stock "in the near future." That might be out of an abundance of caution, Piper writes, but "we were not prepared for the prospect of AMAG having no branded IM Makena whatsoever, especially in the face of intensifying generic competition." (h/t Bloomberg)