United Steelworkers, ArcelorMittal reach tentative labor agreement

The United Steelworkers says it has reached a tentative deal on a new labor contract with ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) on behalf of ~15K workers at 14 of the company's U.S. locations.

The agreement, which includes wage increases of 3%-4% each year and a $4K ratification bonus, comes less than a month after the union reached a similar deal with workers from U.S. Steel.

Subject to a vote by the membership of 13 local unions, the proposed four-year agreement would expire on Sept. 1, 2022.