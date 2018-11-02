Enbridge places Valley Crossing Texas-to-Mexico gas pipeline into service

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) says its $1.6B Valley Crossing natural gas pipeline from Texas to Mexico entered service on Oct. 31.

The 165-mile Valley Crossing project is designed to carry as much as 2.6B cf/day of gas to help Mexico meet growing demand for power generation as utilities in the country shift away from plants powered by fuel oil and imported liquefied natural gas.

Valley Crossing connects in the Gulf of Mexico with the Sur de Texas-Tuxpan pipeline, which runs ~500 miles in Mexico and was built via a joint venture between TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) and Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) IEnova unit.