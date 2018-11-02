Former GE CEO Flannery to collect $4.25M in severance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) will pay former CEO John Flannery $4.25M cash severance over the next 12 months and let him keep stock awards that could add up to several million dollars depending on GE’s performance.

The former CEO also will receive a pension accumulated over more than 30 years at the company that was valued at $23.6M at the end of last year, according to an SEC filing.

GE says Flannery's outstanding stock options and restricted stock units granted before September 2017 and that would have vested through December 2020 "will vest as soon as practicable."

At the end of last year, those awards were worth $4M but currently are worth closer to $1.4M at yesterday’s closing share price of ~$9.29 a share; options would be exercisable through 2020, meaning they could recover some value if GE’s share price improves.