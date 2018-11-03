Berkshire Hathaway Q3 beats consensus on investment gain, solid operations

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) Q3 net earnings per class B share of $7.52 sails past the consensus estimate of $2.55; compares with $1.65 a year ago.

Q3 earnings benefited from an $11.4B investment gain that's now required to be reported in net earnings.

Q3 net earnings per class A share of $11,280 exceeds consensus of $3,820; compares with $2,473 a year ago.

Q3 net earnings rose more than four-fold Y/Y to $18.5B, including the $11.4B investment gain, from $4.07B a year ago.

Q3 revenue of $63.5B, just shy of the $63.6B consensus, rose from $9.51B Y/Y.

Q3 operating earnings doubled to $6.9B from $3.4B a year earlier. By segment: