Berkshire Hathaway Q3 beats consensus on investment gain, solid operations

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) Q3 net earnings per class B share of $7.52 sails past the consensus estimate of $2.55; compares with $1.65 a year ago.
Q3 earnings benefited from an $11.4B investment gain that's now required to be reported in net earnings.
Q3 net earnings per class A share of $11,280 exceeds consensus of $3,820; compares with $2,473 a year ago.
Q3 net earnings rose more than four-fold Y/Y to $18.5B, including the $11.4B investment gain, from $4.07B a year ago.
Q3 revenue of $63.5B, just shy of the $63.6B consensus, rose from $9.51B Y/Y.
Q3 operating earnings doubled to $6.9B from $3.4B a year earlier. By segment:
Insurance-underwriting of $441M compares with loss of $1.44B a year ago.
Insurance-investment income increased to $1.24B vs. $1.04B a year ago
Railroad, utilities, and energy rose to $2.48B from $1.99B a year ago.
Other businesses rose to $2.49B vs. $2.01B.
Insurance float was about $118B at Sept. 30, 2018, up $4B from the end of 2017.
Cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2018 increased to $36.5B from $25.5B a year ago.
Short-term investments in U.S. Treasury bills decreased to $59.9B from $78.5B.
Shares acquired: From Dec. 31, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2018, about 4.14M of class B shares were acquired; during that same time 25.9M class B shares were issued either through class A share conversions or stock options exercised.
In that same time period, about 225 class B shares were acquired and 16,850 class B shares were converted to class B shares.
Q3 consolidated effective income tax rate of 19.2% vs. 25.3% a year ago.
Book value per class A equivalent share was $228,712.
