Search extended after first 737 MAX crash

Indonesian authorities have extended by three days the search for the second black box from the wreckage of a Lion Air passenger jet crash near Jakarta last week, which killed all 189 people on board.

The first accident of a Boeing 737 MAX (NYSE:BA) is the focus of the global aviation industry, with preliminary findings of the investigation expected to be made public after 30 days.

Representatives from GE, a partner in engine maker CFM International, are also viewing recovered wreckage at a Jakarta port.

Previously: Black box retrieved from crashed Lion Air jet (Nov. 01 2018)

Previously: Crashed Lion Air plane believed found (Oct. 31 2018)