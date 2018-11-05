BOJ's Kuroda signals policy normalization

"The BOJ fully recognizes that, by continuing monetary easing, financial institutions' strength will be cumulatively affected," Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan.

"Although these risks are judged as not significant at this point, the BOJ will scrutinize developments," he added, outlining that Japan is no longer in a situation where it's best to "decisively implement a large-scale policy to overcome deflation."

