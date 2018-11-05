Iran will defy U.S. sanctions and sell oil

Iran will "sell its oil and break sanctions" reimposed by the U.S. on its vital energy and banking sectors, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told a meeting of economic officials.

"This is an economic war against Iran but... We are prepared to resist any pressure," he declared.

Meanwhile, China said its lawful trade cooperation with Iran should be respected, but it did not directly comment on whether it had been granted exemption waivers from the U.S.

Crude futures -0.7% to $62.70/bbl.

