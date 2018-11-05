STMicroelectronics announces launch of share buy-back program

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) launched a share buy-back program of up to $750M (~47M), which represents approximately 5.2 % of the Company's issued share capital, to be executed within a 3 year period.

The Company intends to carry out the buy-back program, and hold the shares bought back as Treasury Stock, for the purpose of meeting the Company's obligations in relation to its employee stock award plans.

The price paid for any share purchased pursuant to the share buy-back program shall be a minimum of €1.04 per share; a maximum of 110% of the average of the highest price.