KBRwyle to improve U.S. Special Ops Resilience and Health through $500M contract

Global government services business, KBRwyle, has been awarded a $500M contract to provide personal services in human performance and behavioral health to the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to support its Preservation of the Force and Family (POTFF) mission.

The POTFF mission is to increase the physical, mental, social, and spiritual capacity of the Special Operations Forces (SOF), thereby enhancing the resilience and well-being of soldiers and their families throughout the USSOCOM enterprise.

Stuart Bradie, President and CEO (NYSE:KBR) said, "This contract expands our role as a leader in the human performance market, allowing KBRwyle to provide these services to the DoD (DODSF)."