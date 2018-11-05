Wall Street set for muted open

U.S. stock index futures are hugging the flatline as investors debate which way to turn ahead of U.S. congressional midterm elections tomorrow.

There is also uncertainty surrounding monetary policy as the Fed prepares to meet Wednesday and Thursday. Tighter U.S. monetary policy may be discussed amid strong economic data, although President Trump and others have taken aim at the Fed for its hawkish agenda.

Crude prices are down slightly, slipping 0.6% to $62.79/bbl, as the reimposition of U.S. sanctions against Iran’s fuel exports was softened by waivers that temporarily allow some countries to still import Iranian crude.

Gold is flat at $1234/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is steady at 3.2%.

