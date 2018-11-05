Attendance up 10% at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) reports EBITDA increased 22% Y/Y to $212.4M in Q3 vs. $201M consensus estimate. Net income was $96.0M during the quarter vs. $55.0M a year ago.

Theme park attendance was up 9.7% during the quarter to 8.3M guests. The company points to new pricing strategies, new marketing and communications initiatives and the positive reception of new rides, attractions and events as helping to boost foot traffic.

Total revenue per capita improved 0.7% to $57.81 as a 7.4% increase in in-park per capita spending offset a 3.7% slip in admission per capita.

