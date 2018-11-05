WestRock updates post-merger guidance

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) updates on guidance including the impact of the merger with KapStone Paper & Packaging (NYSE:KS).

The company expects sales of more than $19B and adjusted segment EBITDA of $3.6B.

Operating cash flow for the full year is seen coming in at $2.55B.

Adjusted EPS of $4.60 is also anticipated.

WestRock says the addition of KapStone enhances its geographical presence, extends product and solution offerings and provides significant opportunity for synergies as well as value creation.

Shares of WestRock are up 0.74% in premarket trading to $45.00.

