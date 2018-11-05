Lowe's to close 51 underperforming stores

Lowe's announces that it plans to close 20 underperforming store in the U.S. and 31 stores in Canada as part of its ongoing strategic reassessment.

The stores are expected to be close be the end of the fiscal year on February 1.

The retailer says a majority of the impacted stores are located within 10 miles of another Lowe's store.

"While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business," says Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison.

The expected financial impact from the store closings is $0.28 to $0.34 per share.

Source: Press Release