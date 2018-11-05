Sogou -7.3% on mixed quarter, guidance miss on hardware sales

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) drops 7.3% premarket after Q3 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue. Downside Q4 guidance has revenue from $292M to $307M (consensus: $351.95M).

Board change: Joseph Chen resigned as a member of the board and audit committee for personal reasons effective October 19.

Revenue breakdown: Search and search-related, $255.3M (+13% Y/Y); Other, $21.3M (-33% primarily due to lower smart hardware sales).

Cost of revenues was $173.6M (+33%) and TAC was $135.2M (+58% on price inflation due to increased competition). Total operating expenses were $109.7M (+20%).

Cash and equivalents totaled $1.1B at the end of the quarter.

Earnings call is scheduled for 7:30 AM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

