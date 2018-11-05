Novartis backs away from U.S. marketing application for Rituxan biosimilar

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) unit Sandoz announces that it will not submit a marketing application at this time for a biosimilar to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Rituxan (rituximab), citing the time required to generate additional data requested by the FDA.

Global Head of Biopharmaceuticals Stefan Hendriks says, “We appreciate the important conversations with the FDA, which have provided specific requirements for our potential US biosimilar rituximab, but believe the patient and marketplace needs in the US will be satisfied before we can generate the data required."

NVS is up 1% premarket. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA), owner of U.S. commercialization rights to Celltrion's rituximab biosimilar CT-P10, is up 2% premarket. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), also developing a rituximab biosimilar, is up a fraction.

