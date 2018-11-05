Easterly Government -4.2% after trimming top end of 2018 guidance range

Easterly Government (NYSE:DEA) falls 4.2% in premarket trading after the REIT cuts the top end of 2018 FFO guidance range and says it expects 2019 FFO to be no better.

Sees 2018 FFO per share of $1.17-$1.20 compared with its August 7 guidance of $1.17-$1.22.

Sees 2019 FFO per share at $1.16-$1.20.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 27 cents, in line with consensus estimate.

Q3 portfolio occupancy at 100%.

Q3 EBITDA $23.5M vs. $20.6M a year ago.

Q3 pro forma EBITDA $27.6M, assuming a full quarter operations from nine properties acquired in Q3 2018.

