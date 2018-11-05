Sempra Energy, Total to develop North America LNG export projects

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and Total (NYSE:TOT) sign a memorandum of understanding to develop North American liquefied natural gas export projects, which could see TOT acquire a further stake in the sector.

The MOU says TOT could contract for as much as 9M metric tons/year of LNG offtake across SRE’s LNG export development projects on the U.S. Gulf Coast and west coast of North America, specifically the Cameron LNG Phase 2 and Energia Costa Azul LNG projects.

TOT, which is already a partner of Cameron LNG joint venture with a 16.6% stake, also may acquire an equity interest in the Energia Costa Azul LNG project.

The $10B Phase 1 of the Cameron LNG project includes three liquefaction trains under construction in Louisiana, with commissioning of the first train now under way and all three trains expected to be producing LNG in 2019; Phase 2 encompasses up to two additional liquefaction trains and up to two additional LNG storage tanks.