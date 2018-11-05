Clearside Bio's Xipere flunks late-stage retinal vein occlusion study; shares down 27% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) is down 27% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that a Phase 3 clinical trial, SAPPHIRE, evaluating XIPERE (formerly suprachoroidal CLS-TA) in patients with retinal vein occlusion failed to achieve the primary endpoint.

Specifically, there was no separation in the proportion of patients experiencing improvements in visual acuity who received the combination of XIPERE and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) EYLEA (aflibercept) compared to EYLEA alone after eight weeks of treatment. About 50% of participants in both arms showed at least a 15-letter improvement in vision.

The company says its will terminate development of XIPERE for RVO and stop the Phase 3 TOPAZ study. It plans to submit a U.S. marketing application this quarter for uveitic macular edema.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.