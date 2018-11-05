Mueller Water Products to acquire Krausz Industries, Ltd. for $140M

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) to acquire Krausz Industries, Ltd. for $140M in cash.

Krausz had net sales of ~$43M in 2017 with approximately 75% of its sales generated in North America.

The transaction is expected to close next month.

Krausz Industries, Ltd. will become part of Mueller Water Products’ Infrastructure segment.

The acquisition aligns with Mueller Water Products’ strategic focus on product and geographical expansion, and is complementary from product, distribution, customer, and manufacturing perspectives and will also position Mueller in the growing pipe repair market.