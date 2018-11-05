More on CNA Financial Q3: P&C combined ratio 92.4% vs. 103.7%

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Q3 core EPS of $1.17 beats consensus estimate of $1.07 and compares with 58 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Book value per share of $42.41 at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $45.15 at Dec. 31, 2017; book value ex-AOCI of $45.20 vs. $45.02 at Dec. 31, 2017.

Q3 consolidated net investment income $487M vs. $509M a year ago.

Q3 property & casualty combined ratio of 94.2% vs. 103.7% in year ago quarter; combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development of 94.8% vs. 94.6%.

Q3 specialty combined ratio of 87.0% vs. 83.1% Y/Y; excluding catastrophes and development, 92.3% vs. 92.6%.

Q3 commercial combined ratio 97.4% vs. 115.9%, excluding catastrophes and development, 94.3% vs. 94.7%.

Q3 international combined ratio of 103.9% vs. 125.9; excluding catastrophes and development, 102.6% vs. 99.9%.

Q3 property & casualty and corporate & other net investment income $287M vs. $314M a year ago.

Q3 life & group net investment income of $200M vs. $195M Y/Y.

Q3 return on equity 11.7% vs. 4.7% a year ago.

