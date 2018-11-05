Barrick in talks with Newmont to combine Nevada gold operations - Reuters

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) is in talks with Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) to combine their Nevada gold mining operations, Reuters reports.

Last month’s announced merger of ABX and Africa-focused Randgold Resources revived speculation about a joint venture between ABX and NEM in Nevada, which the two mining companies had explored in 2014 without reaching a deal.

NEM produced 1.8M oz. of gold in Nevada in 2017 and has processing capacity which would benefit Barrick Nevada, which produced 2.3M oz., or 43% of ABX’s 2017 total output, in 2017.