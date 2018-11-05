Lowe's to close 51 underperforming stores

As part of a strategic reassessment, Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is shuttering 20 underperforming stores in the U.S. and 31 stores in Canada.

Most associates at the American stores will be extended opportunities to transition to a similar role at a nearby Lowe's as the majority of impacted outlets are located within 10 miles of another store.

The expected impact on per-share earnings is $0.28 to $0.34. Lowe's expects the store closures to be completed by Feb. 1, 2019, when fiscal 2018 ends.