Lilly's Jardiance reduced heart failure hospitalization risk in real-world study

Preliminary results from large-scale real-world study, EMPRISE, evaluating the effect of Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) type 2 diabetes med JARDIANCE (empagliflozin) on cardiovascular outcomes in high-risk patients showed 44% less relative risk of hospitalization for heart failure (HHF) compared to DPP-4 inhibitors in a routine clinical practice setting. The data, based on ~35K type 2 diabetics between August 2014 and September 2018, will be presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Session in Chicago November 10-12.

The results support the 35% relative risk reduction in HHF observed in the EMPA-REG OUTCOME study.

Additional data will be released later this year.