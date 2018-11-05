Verizon announces new organization structure

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) announces a new operating structure with three customer-facing groups: Consumer, Business, and Verizon Media Group/Oath.

Consumer includes the wireless and wireline business consumer segments, including wireless wholesale, and will be headed by Verizon Wireless president Ronan Dunne.

Verizon Business Group includes wireless and wireline enterprise, small and medium business, and government business plus wireline wholesale and telematics business Verizon Connect. Current Wireless Operations VP Tami Erwin will head the group.

Verizon Media Group/Oath straddles media, advertising, and technology and will be led by Oath CEO Guru Gowrappan.

The supplementary Global Network & Technology organization will serve all company operations under the leadership of CTO Kyle Malady.

The changes will be effective January 1 and Verizon expects to transition to financial reporting under the structure during 2Q19.