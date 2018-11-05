BioXcel up 7% premarket on advancement of lead I-O candidate

Thinly traded nano cap BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) is up 7% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that the FDA has accepted its IND for lead immuno-oncology (I-O) candidate BXCL701, clearing the way for a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in treatment-emergent neuroendocrine prostate cancer [in combination with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab)]. The study should launch this quarter.

The company says small molecule BXCL701 is designed to stimulate both the innate and acquired immune systems by inhibiting an enzyme called dipeptidyl peptidase (DPP) 8/9 and blocking immune invasion by targeting fibroblast activation protein (FAP).