BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) has suspended rail operations in Western Australia after it was forced to derail a runaway locomotive fill with iron ore.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said the driver of a loaded ore train traveling on BHP's Newman to Port Hedland railway got off to inspect a wagon; the train, consisting of four locomotives and 268 wagons, started to run away without the driver and with no one on board, traveling for 92 km before it was deliberately derailed by BHP’s remote control center in Perth.

VHP's iron ore operations in the Pilbara region of Western Australia are the company’s most important source of income, responsible for nearly 40% of EBITDA, so a lengthy suspension could put a dent in profits.