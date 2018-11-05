NV5 announces acquisition of CHI Engineering Services, Inc.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) announced the acquisition of CHI Engineering Services, Inc. (CHI), an infrastructure engineering firm with $55M in revenue.

The acquisition will be immediately accretive to NV5’s earnings.

“NV5 has experienced a rapid increase in demand for our engineering, permitting, and construction services from our energy clients. The addition of CHI provides a monumental platform for accelerating our growth in the energy service market,” commented Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “NV5 is now well-positioned to capitalize on the expanding LNG, LPG and natural gas markets in the US.”