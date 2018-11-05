More on Loews Q3: Lower catastrophe losses, lower taxes

Loews (NYSE:L) Q3 EPS of 88 cents falls short of $1.01 consensus estimate and compares with 46 cents in the year ago quarter.

CNA earnings rose Y/Y due to lower catastrophe losses for core P&C business and lower corporate tax rate.

Book value per share of $60.18 at Sept. 30, 2018 rises from $57.83 at Dec. 31, 2017; ex-AOCI at $62.58 vs. $57.91.

Q3 pretax income of $354M rises from $264M a year ago. By segment: