Maxim bets on Turtle Beach over Logitech; HEAR +4%

Maxim Group initiates Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) at a Buy rating with a $28 target, a 37% upside to Friday’s close.

Turtle Beach is riding high this year thanks to the popularity of Fornite and PUBG with Q2 revenue up 218% Y/Y $60.8M. While that represents a revenue growth deceleration, margins are still expanding, showing that competition from the likes of Logitech isn’t leaving a dent quite yet.

Turtle Beach will report Q3 results tomorrow. Preliminary results came in above the revenue and adjusted EBITDA consensus estimates and the company’s guidance.

Maxim Group initiates rival Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) at Sell with a $31 target, a 19% downside to Friday’s close.

HEAR shares are up 4.2% premarket to $21.30. LOGI shares are down 1.3% to $37.54.

