U.S. Natural Gas ETF +7% on forecasts for colder than normal temps

Natural gas futures +8% at $3.54/MMBtu and the top U.S. natural gas ETF (NYSEARCA:UNG) +7.7% pre-market on forecasts for colder than average temperatures this week.

According to the Weather Channel, a blast of cold temperatures this week will be accompanied by the chance for some accumulating snow in parts of the Plains and Midwest later in the week, and several disturbances are expected to track from the Plains and Midwest into the East.

Another cold front is expected to move through the central and eastern U.S. late this week, reinforcing the cold conditions and bringing the chance for rain and snow.

Gas-oriented energy companies are indicated higher pre-market: CHK +5.7% , RRC +5.6% , SWN +6.3% , COG +4.2% , EQT +2.7% .

