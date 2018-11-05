Analysts size up U.S. election scenarios

Height Capital Markets issues its last election forecast before tomorrow's voting in the U.S.

"We continue to put odds at 55% that Democrats win majority of the House and Republicans maintain majority of the Senate in tomorrow's Midterm elections, the outcome viewed as most-likely by investors. We maintain our 30% odds of a next-most likely scenario, that Republicans keep majorities in both chambers, with only 15% chances of a Democratic sweep," updates the analyst team.

The firm's forecast differs widely from the latest FiveThirtyEight.com forecast of a 86% likelihood that the Democrats capture the House.

A survey of market participants indicates that small declines for bond yields and the dollar are expected if the Democrats score a narrow House victory. Most analysts see initial stock market gains if the Republicans were to sweep.

Interestingly, history is on the side of stock market gains after the election, with the S&P 500 actually having posted a gain in every midterm election since 1946. Also in the mix, some Wall Street analysts are out with reminders this morning that overnight action with stock index futures in the 2016 election reversed quickly to leave some investors on the wrong side of the rapidfire post-result trade.

