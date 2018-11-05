More on Oxford Lane Capital fiscal Q2 results

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) fiscal Q2 core net investment income of $15.2M, or 46 cents per share, compares with $14.6M, or 50 cents per share, in Q1 and $11.2M or 46 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Net asset value per share of $9.93 at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $9.98 at June 30, 2018.

Q2 total investment income of $21.9M, rose about $0.6M from Q1, with $21.1M from CLO equity investments and $0.8M from CLO debt investments and other income.

Recorded net increase in net assets resulting from operations of about $8.6M, or 26 cents per share, during the quarter.

During Q2, OXLC issued a total of 4,925,093 shares of common stock in an "at-the-market" offering, resulting in net proceeds of $52.3M.

