Morgan Stanley upgrades Teva and Bausch in premarket analyst action

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) initiated with Buy rating and $17 (15% upside) at Jefferies.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) initiated with Buy rating and $31 (12% upside) price target at Jefferies. Initiated with Buy rating at Goldman Sachs. Initiated with Neutral raging and $29 price target at JPMorgan. Initiated with Outperform rating at Cowen and Company.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) initiated with Neutral rating and $40 (6% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) initiated with Overweight rating at Morgan Stanley.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) resumed with Overweight rating and $180 (24% upside) at Piper Jaffray.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) upgraded to Overweight with a $27 (20% upside) at Morgan Stanley. Shares up 1% premarket.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) upgraded to Buy with a $12 (55% upside) price target at ROTH Capital.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) upgraded to Overweight and $32 ( 32% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley. Shares up 3% premarket.

Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) upgraded to Buy with a $170 (28% upside) price target at Janney. Shares up 2% premarket.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho Securities. Shares up 1% premarket.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) downgraded to Neutral at H.C. Wainwright after the FDA rejection of oliceridine.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley.