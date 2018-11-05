FDA accepts Dova's marketing application for Doptelet for ITP; shares up 11% premarket

Thinly traded small cap Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) is up 11% premarket, albeit on only 200 shares, on the heels of its announcement that the FDA has accepted for review its supplemental NDA seeking approval for DOPTELET (avatrombopag) for the treatment of patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have failed to respond adequately to previous therapy. The agency's action date is June 30, 2019.

The FDA first approved DOPTELET in May for thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease who are scheduled to undergo a procedure.

Previously: FDA OK's Dova Pharma's avatrombopag (May 21)