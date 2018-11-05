Diamond Offshore +5% as Q3 loss comes in lighter than expected

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) +5.5% pre-market after reporting a smaller than expected Q3 loss and above-consensus revenues, and saying it secured ~30 months of additional backlog.

As of Oct. 1, DO says its total contracted backlog was $2B, not including a $135M margin commitment from one of its customers.

DO reports its Q3 utilization rate was 54% vs. 53% in Q2 and 46% in the year-ago quarter, while the average dayrate for floaters was $333K in Q3 vs. $317K in Q2 and $357K in Q3 2017; Q3 operational efficiency was 97% vs. 90.8% in Q2 and 94.3% a year ago.