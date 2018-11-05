More on Spirit Realty Q3: Reaffirms year FFO guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Q3 FFO per share of 16 cents compares with 21 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total revenue from continuing operations of $109.6M rises from $108.7M a year ago.

Real estate portfolio occupancy of 99.6% as of Sept. 30, 2018, unchanged from the end of Q2 2018.

Adjusted debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre of 5.2x at Sept. 30, 2018.

Still sees 2018 AFFO per share of 75 cents to 76 cents; sees pro-forma AFFO per share of 67 cents to 68 cents.

