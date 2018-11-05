Rosenblatt downgrades Apple on weak iPhone sales

Rosenblatt Securities downgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from Buy to Neutral and reiterates its $200 price target, a 4% downside.

Analyst Jun Zhang: “Calendar fourth-quarter guidance reflects our cautious view on weaker than expected sell-through and production reductions for iPhone XS/XR.”

Apple shares finished Friday down 6.6%, its worst day since January 2014, after the previous day’s earnings report missed estimates and gave a soft forecast for the holiday quarter. Apple also said it would stop reporting device unit sales.

Apple shares are down 1.6% to $204.24.

Previously: Report: Apple cancels iPhone XR output boost (Nov. 5)