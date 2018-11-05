Achaogen to explore strategic alternatives, shares up 6% premarket

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) announces that it has begun a review of strategic alternatives, including a possible sale or merger, aimed at boosting shareholder value. It has also begun downsizing the organization which should reduce operating expenses by 35 - 40%. The initiative should be completed this quarter.

Evercore is advising.

The company's Q3 conference call is set for November 8 at 8:30 am ET.

Shares have been in a steady downtrend since June when the FDA approved plazomicin for a narrower use than hoped for.

Shares are up 6% premarket albeit on only 100 shares.

Previously: Achaogen restructures, shakes up management (July 26)

Previously: Achaogen's Zemdri antibiotic approved by FDA for urinary tract infections (June 26)