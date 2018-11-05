Citizens Financial Group bolsters its wealth management business

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) adds to its wealth management business by agreeing to buy Clarfeld Financial Advisors, a wealth management firm and multi-family office based in Tarrytown, NY.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed; expected to lose late this year or early next year.

As of Sept. 30, 2018, Clarfeld held about $6.6B of assets under management and about $900M of assets under administration.

On a combined basis, Citizens Bank Wealth Management and Clarfeld will oversee about $14.4B of AUM and $34.1B of AUM/AUA.

