Report: China could boost 2020 solar installation target

Solar names are seeing early strength following reports that China could raise its 2020 solar installation target: FSLR +3.5% , JKS +7.6% , SPWR +2.4% , DQ +5% , CSIQ +2.7% , VSLR +2.2 %.

PV Magazine reports China's target of 105 GW of cumulative installed photovoltaic power, which originally was planned to be achieved by the end of the decade, has been surpassed by more than 50%, and the government may revise its 2020 solar target to 210-270 GW.

China’s energy institutes have been tasked to carry out an assessment of the effects of the planned adjustment of the target, according to the report.

