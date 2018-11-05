Mitek rejects ASG Technologies offer

Mitek Systems’ (NASDAQ:MITK) board unanimously rejects the unsolicited offer from ASG Technologies.

Key quote: ““Mitek has achieved record revenue for both the fourth quarter and full year 2018, as well as its nineteenth consecutive quarter of non-GAAP profitability. The growth trajectory of the Company is substantial, and we are making excellent progress in our search to name Mitek’s new CEO. ASG’s opportunistically-timed proposal and tactics are designed to seize for ASG value that belongs to Mitek’s shareholders. The Board believes that ASG’s proposal substantially undervalues the Company and its prospects for continued growth and value creation, and that the Company’s current strategy will deliver meaningfully more value to Mitek’s shareholders than ASG’s proposal.”

Previously: ASG Technologies proposes to acquire Mitek Systems (Oct. 31)

Previously: Mitek Systems reports Q4 beat, upside guide; considering ASG offer (Nov. 1)