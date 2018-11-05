More on NAPCO Security's Q1 results

NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) reports recurring service revenue growth of 46% to $3.8M in Q1.

Equipment revenues advanced 5.4% to $19.59M.

Gross margin rate improved 80 bps to 40.9%.

SG&A expense rate leveraged 160 bps to 25.9%.

Adjusted operating margin rate up 230 bps to 7.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA expanded 47% to $2.1M.

Richard Soloway, Chairman and President said, "We are confident that our plan to consistently increase our sales and the resulting growth in profits, is working well. Our investments in new products, which position us well in high-growth and recurring service revenue markets, have built the foundation for prospective growth. All future indicators and trends seem positive and we look forward to having a strong Fiscal Year 2019."

Previously: NAPCO Security EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Nov. 5)