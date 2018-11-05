Viacom dips as UBS sees tough AT&T program talks ahead

Viacom (VIA -2% , VIAB -2.3% ) is lower premarket after a downgrade to Neutral from UBS, which foresees a tough negotiating row ahead with AT&T over programming lineups.

AT&T's not likely to drop Viacom nets in the second half of next year, analyst John Hodulik and team write, but tough talks could force a 3.5% drop in affiliate revenues in fiscal 2020. Viacom's a likely target in the talks due to "a lack of ’must have’ content, low viewership relative to affiliate revenues and lack of carriage on other vMVPDs," UBS says. (h/t Bloomberg)

He does expect a merger with CBS, but not within the next year and then only at a relatively small premium for Viacom shareholders.