Zillow expands direct home transactions to Houston

Zillow Group (Z -3% , ZG -2.7% ) is adding Houston as a market in its Zillow Offers, expanding its direct buying and selling of homes.

Houston is part of what will soon be seven markets featuring Zillow Offers, after an April launch in Phoenix and a spread to Las Vegas, Atlanta and Denver (with Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C., launching this winter).

Since the launch seven months ago, the company has seen 20,000 homeowners request a purchase offer from Zillow, says the company's Jeremy Wacksman.